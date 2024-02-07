Journalist Tucker Carlson admits to `many months’ of preparing to interview Putin

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson revealed that he and his team had thought about interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin for months.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously. So we’ve thought about it carefully over many months," he said in a video post on his page on X.

Commenting on why he was doing the interview, Carlson said: "First, because it's our job. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war that's reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what's happening in this region, here in Russia or <…> in Ukraine."

He added that the Ukraine conflict has utterly reshaped the global military and trade alliances, and the sanctions that followed have upended the world economy, while the dominance of the US dollar is coming apart. "These are not small changes. They are history altering developments. They will define the lives of our grandchildren. <...> And yet the populations of the English-speaking countries seemed mostly unaware. They think that nothing has really changed. And they think that because no one has told them the truth. Their media outlets are corrupt. They lie to the readers and viewers," the American journalist noted.

Carlson arrived in Russia last weekend. Back in September, he said that his attempt to interview Putin was thwarted by the US government.