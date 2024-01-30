Biden doubts retaliatory strikes should target Iran — report

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has deep misgivings about strikes on Iran itself in retaliation for the attack on a US military base that killed three service members, ABC television reported, citing a senior US official.

An escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could significantly hurt Biden's efforts to be re-elected for a second presidential term, according to the report. Earlier on Tuesday, the US president said he had made a decision about how to respond to the deadly strike on the US base near the border of Jordan and Syria. Biden did not elaborate, saying only that Washington was not seeking to expand the conflict in the Middle East.

On January 27, a drone attack on the Western coalition’s military base in the Al-Tanf area near the Syria-Jordan border killed three US servicemen and wounded 40. Since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in the Gaza Strip, drone and missile attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will step up military operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.