Israel destroyed over 70% of buildings in Gaza Strip — Palestinian Foreign Ministry

RABAT, January 20. /TASS/. The IDF destroyed over 70% in the Gaza Strip during the hostilities, which have already lasted for over one hundred days, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said, speaking at the 19th meeting of heads of states and governments of the Non-Aligned Movement, which takes place in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala.

"The Israeli army has destroyed over 70% of houses and building in the Gaza Strip. Almost 2 million of Palestinians have become displaced, half of them being children. During over 100 days, Israeli troops killed about 10,000 children. Additional 10,000 people —mainly women and children are buried under the debris," the minister said, according to WAFA.

"There is a horrifying situation in the Gaza Strip because of the genocidal war, initiated by Israel, the campaign of mass murder, systematic extermination of the Palestinian people in the enclave," the Foreign Minister underscored.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.