US military destroys three Houthi anti-ship missiles — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. The United States wiped out three anti-ship missiles belonging to the Ansar Allah movement as it delivered more strikes on the Houthi-controlled area in Yemen on Friday, the US Defense Department’s Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"On January 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) [3:45 p.m. GMT], US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," CENTCOM said in a statement on X (former Twitter).