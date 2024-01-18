Islamic Resistance says its drones attacked CIA base in northern Syria

BEIRUT, January 18. /TASS/. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said its kamikaze drones attacked the US base called Hemo in northeastern Syria.

"Our fighters conducted this operation in support of the Palestinian people's resistance to the occupation forces that are carrying out massacres in the Gaza Strip, not sparing children, women and the elderly," the group said on Telegram.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the military facility that came under attack is controlled by a CIA regional unit.

According to the report, the base previously employed 350 US instructors to train fighters from a special unit of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. However, in recent days, most of the US military were temporarily transferred to a neighboring base for security reasons.

A spokesman for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said the group’s Shiite fighters will continue to attack US sites in the region "until the end of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon."

Since the start of the military escalation in the Middle East in October 2023, there have been more than 180 attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria.