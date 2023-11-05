Over 150 medics killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip – minister

RABAT, November 5. /TASS/. More than 150 medics have been killed as a result of Israel’s bombardments of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Sunday.

"The non-stop bloody massacre in the past 30 days has claimed the lives of more than 9,700 people, including around 4,800 children [in the Gaza Strip]. Apart from that, more than 150 medical employees have become its victims," the WAFA news agency quoted her as saying.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.