US obstructs ceasefire in Gaza Strip — Hezbollah leader

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. The US authorities are preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah has said.

He was speaking in a televised address to participants in a mass rally in Beirut in support of Islamic resistance fighters who are confronting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

"The US is obstructing the condemnation of Israel in the UN Security Council. It is also obstructing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said Nasrallah in a speech was broadcast by Al Mayadeen TV. "The US bears full responsibility for the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, while Israel is merely its tool."