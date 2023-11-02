White House believes Netanyahu’s political career almost over — Politico

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden Believes that the cared of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to end, Politico reported, citing source in the US Administration.

According to Politico, the White House believes that "Netanyahu’s political days are numbered," and that he would "likely last a matter of months, or at least until the early fighting phase of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip was over."

Politico notes that Biden discussed Netanyahu’s further political perspectives during a phone call with the Prime Minister, offering to "consider the scenario he was leaving for his successor."

According to the newspaper, the US Administration holds negotiations with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz and leader of the parliamentary opposition Yair Lapid.

During a press conference earlier, Netanyahu refrained from commenting on his potential resignation, underscoring that he is now completely focused on the military operation in the Gaza Strip.