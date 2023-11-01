Reporters Without Borders files complaint with ICC for journalist killings in Middle East

PARIS, November 1. /TASS/. The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-profit organization has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes committed against journalists in the Middle East.

"This RSF complaint to the ICC concerns eight Palestinian journalists who were killed in bombardments of civilian areas in Gaza by Israel, and an Israeli journalist who was killed on October 7, while covering an attack on his kibbutz by Hamas," the organization said in a statement posted on its website.

The RSF points out that "the attacks suffered by Palestinian journalists in Gaza correspond to the international humanitarian law definition of an indiscriminate attack and therefore constitute war crimes" even though Israel claims that the attacks were aimed at legitimate military targets.

"The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC prosecutor. We have been calling for this since 2018. The current tragic events demonstrate the extreme urgency of the need for ICC action," RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said, according to the statement.