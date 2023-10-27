Armenian, Azerbaijani prime ministers hold talks in Georgia

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting in Mukhrani, Georgia, near Tbilisi, with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili serving as a mediator, the Georgian government’s press service reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his working visit to Georgia in early October that he is ready to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with representatives of Tbilisi and Yerevan in Georgia, if the Armenian side agrees.

Previously, Georgia has repeatedly acted as an intermediary in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In particular, in June 2021 Georgia’s mediation facilitated Azerbaijan’s transfer of 15 servicemen to Armenia, while Yerevan handed over maps of minefields to Baku. Another example of Georgia’s mediation was the meeting in Tbilisi on July 16, 2022 between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.