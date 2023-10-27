{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Armenian, Azerbaijani prime ministers hold talks in Georgia

Previously, Georgia has repeatedly acted as an intermediary in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting in Mukhrani, Georgia, near Tbilisi, with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili serving as a mediator, the Georgian government’s press service reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his working visit to Georgia in early October that he is ready to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with representatives of Tbilisi and Yerevan in Georgia, if the Armenian side agrees.

Previously, Georgia has repeatedly acted as an intermediary in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In particular, in June 2021 Georgia’s mediation facilitated Azerbaijan’s transfer of 15 servicemen to Armenia, while Yerevan handed over maps of minefields to Baku. Another example of Georgia’s mediation was the meeting in Tbilisi on July 16, 2022 between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

GeorgiaArmenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Hamas seeks to strike five-day ceasefire deal in exchange for 100 hostages
According to Maan, the Israeli side was ready to agree to a truce with the radicals “lasting several hours, and possibly days, under international supervision”
Missile hits Egyptian healthcare facility near border with Israel, six wounded
No deaths were reported
Putin sees Russia’s future participation in ISS project as temporary measure
"Since the ISS functioning would hardly be possible without Russia’s competence, we made the decision to continue our participation in the project until 2028. This evidently is a temporary solution," Putin said
Russia terminates cross-border cooperation agreement with Finland — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Finland’s confrontational actions against Russia include the severing of trading, economic and interregional ties, as well as direct people-to-people contacts
Drills of Washington, Tokyo, Seoul do not stabilize Korean Peninsula — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the US is "adding fuel to the fire of global confrontation all over the planet"
EU leaders fail to negotiate call for ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
According to multiple diplomatic sources, a number of EU states insisted on a direct call for a ceasefire, but the summit was unable to come to an agreement
Explosions heard at US base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — TV
According to the report, it was a base near the Conoco gas field
Over 20 Ukrainian warplanes downed by S-400 system jointly with A-50 radar in past days
The S-400 air defense system reportedly delivered fire to the maximum range against the targets flying at an altitude of about 1,000 meters at the time of their destruction
Hungary rejects EU budget amendments allocating more Ukraine aid, calling them untenable
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed that the EU should first develop a new strategy regarding Ukraine and only then determine what volume of financing is needed
Russian Embassy in Israel slams attempts to accuse Moscow of supporting terrorism
According to the statement, Russia finds absolutely unacceptable any attempts to accuse it of supporting terrorism and thereby distort and erode its fundamental approaches
Pentagon to take 'necessary measures' if pro-Iranian groups attack US forces — secretary
"If attacks by Iran’s proxies against US forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," Lloyd Austin said
Putin pledges further support to Russia’s nuclear space tug project
"We are the frontrunners in this area, and others are trailing behind. This is a very important subject. We have just <…> discussed the matter," Putin said
General Afzalov appointed chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces — Defense Ministry
Viktor Afzalov was appointed chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in 2012, commander of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in July 2017 and chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Main Staff in August 2018
Press review: Sweden in NATO door as Erdogan gives up and war costs stymie Israel’s growth
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 25th
White House fails to inform Congress about ultimate US goal in Ukraine — house speaker
In his opinion, the administration needs to report about US funds allocated for helping Ukraine
Musk sees world 'sleepwalking' its way into another world war
Russia having abundant raw materials and China with its phenomenal industrial potential make "a formidable combination," the US businessman warned
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
US exacerbates Ukrainian crisis amid unprecedented global escalation — Russian envoy
According to Anatoly Antonov "the provocative and inflammatory US actions in the international arena look more like adding fuel to the fire than efforts to counteract the further incitement and spread of bloody conflicts"
Russia’s top brass reports downing two American ATACMS missiles for first time
Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 500 enemy troops over the past day
Massacre in US state of Maine marks country’s 565th mass shooting in 2023, NGO reports
According to the media, the death toll in this single incident is nearly equal to the average annual number of homicide victims in all of Maine
Polish security forces break refugees’ legs, force them out to Belarus
In addition to physical violence, tear gas was used against unarmed people
Public support for ground offensive shrinks in Israel over past week, poll shows
As many as 522 adults aged over 18 years were polled on October 25-26, with a margin error of 4.3%
Press review: US, Russia may renew strategic dialogue and Israel punishes UN with visa ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 26th
Russia’s nuclear forces exercise on Wednesday was pre-scheduled, Kremlin spokesman says
The exercise involved the forces and means of the ground, sea and airborne components of the nuclear deterrent force
US, China should cooperate to address global challenges, Biden tells Wang Yi
"The President emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication," the statement said
Bank of Russia raises key rate once again by 2 pp to 15% per annum
The regulator also raised its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7-7.5% from 6-7% and adjusted it for 2024, expecting inflation in the range of 4-4.5%
Medvedev predicts 'bloody consequences' of Israeli ground operation in Gaza Strip
The politician believes that the West is very tired of the Ukraine theme and, thus, has "enthusiastically shifted to supporting Israel"
US strikes on facilities in Syria not related to Middle East conflict — Pentagon
"These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria," Lloyd Austin said
Project to build Russian Orbital Station approved after meeting with Putin — Roscosmos
"Funds have been allocated. Main parameters have been determined," Yuri Borisov said
Former Ukrainian parliament member Tsarev in grave condition after assassination attempt
According to the statement, the information about the attack on Oleg Tsarev has been confirmed by his relatives
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to land on Alyoshkinsky Island
Two boats and ten Ukrainian fighters were destroyed, the spokesman said
Russian forces destroy 2 Leopard tanks, 85 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area
It is also reported that Russian forces struck four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day
Khrizantema missile enables Russian gunships to strike targets outside enemy air defenses
"Pilots have already highly valued the upgraded helicopters’ combat capabilities that have increased substantially," the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Army Aviation stated
Design of Russia’s orbital station to be finalized by November — chief designer
After that, the latest version, which takes all feedback into account, will be submitted to the Roscosmos state corporation for final approval," Vladimir Kozhevnikov said
BRICS countries interested in Russia’s Sfera project — Roscosmos chief
"Many African states are also demonstrating interest in the development of the satellite sector," he said
Russian forces repel several attacks near Kopani, Zaporozhye Region — official
Vladimir Rogov added that the Russian military continue to advance on Ukrainian positions in forest belts of the Zaporozhye Region north of Priyutnoye
Russian MFA slams upcoming 'Copenhagen platform' meeting on Ukraine as counterproductive
Maria Zakharova expects that Kiev and the West will take advantage of the meeting to try to persuade members of the global majority to join efforts to implement Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula"
Russia to deliver 27 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip
According to the statement, the humanitarian cargo includes food, namely, flour, sugar, rice and pasta to be handed over to Egypt’s Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Gaza Strip
Russia taking measures given US actions regarding European security, Lavrov says
"Increased strategic risks arise from the forward basing of US nuclear weapons in a number of European countries and the implementation of so-called joint nuclear missions," the top Russian diplomat said
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
Kursk nuclear plant operating normally after attack by three Ukrainian drones thwarted
There were no casualties or damage as a result of the drone attack
Israel to launch Gaza ground operation after receiving missile defense systems from US
It is noted that before the operation begins, Israeli leaders want to cut off as much of the weapons smuggling into Gaza as possible to prevent a guerrilla war by Hamas militants against Israeli troops
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68 — Xinhua
According to the agency’s information, heart attack is seen as a possible cause of his death
Aerospace Forces get world’s heaviest serial transport helicopter Mi-26T2V — official
"The army aviation’s fleet is annually updated to include new and modernized aircraft," the commander of the Russian Army Aviation Igor Romanov said
PM Mishustin calls on SCO countries to develop cooperation in energy sector
It is noted that SCO member countries can stand together against Western sanctions and protectionist policies
Russia keeps close eye on US F-16 squadron deployment to Mideast, says Kremlin
The United States has been deploying a large reinforcement in the Middle East lately amid a sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Russian forces seize control of major Ukrainian strongpoint in Zaporozhye — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Russian military is taking more of the initiative in the Vremevka area
British-US NGO involved in training teenage saboteurs in Ukraine — Russian agent
Most of its trainees were women and teenagers
Russia to launch work on 1st module of future national orbiter in 2024
The Russian Orbital Station chief designer added that the future orbiter’s nodal, gateway, baseline and special-purpose modules were expected to be launched in 2028-2030
EU to allocate additional 50 million euro for humanitarian aid to Gaza people
Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that the European Union has already allocated 75 million euro for the purpose since the start of the conflict
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
US strikes two facilities in Syria used by Iran — Pentagon
According to Lloyd Austin, the self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria
EU agree on use of income from Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine
As the publication says, the European Commission intends to present a legal mechanism for the initiative in early December
Hamas representatives arrive on visit to Moscow, Russian diplomat confirms
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said earlier that he had held a meeting in Qatar with Hamas political leaders, discussing the fate of hostages held by the movement
UN needs to be reformed to prevent World War Three — US expert
"The functioning of the one imperfect international body - the UN - must be transformed over the next days and weeks, and that’s what we are hoping to see," a representative of the Schiller Institute at the United Nations in New York Richard Black said
Israeli infantry, armor enter Gaza Strip for counter-Hamas raid
Earlier, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that short-term raids in the Gaza Strip serve as groundwork for the operation’s next stages and will continue in the next few days
Lukashenko calls to hold talks 'on land and peace' in Ukraine
The Belarusian leader noted that the need for prompt beginning of negotiations is also indicated by Washington’s hints for Ukraine that the US aid for Kiev is "not limitless"
Lukashenko warns Israel, West against initiating war on Iran lest it trigger World War III
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing
Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders resolve to defeat Israel
Tensions in the Middle East flared up on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Iranian-backed groups attacked US forces in Iraq, Syria 16 times — Pentagon
"We know that these are Iranian-backed militia groups that are supported by Iran and, of course, we hold Iran responsible for these groups," Patrick Ryder said
Defense contractor delivers 1st batch of advanced Malva howitzers to Russian troops
According to Rostec, the motorized artillery system features large technical potential and is less costly in operation compared to tracked artillery guns
Blinken, Wang Yi discuss cooperation, differences between US and China
According to the State Department, the meeting took place "as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage US-China relations"
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
Israeli tanks moving toward Gaza Strip – TV
They were spotted in the area adjacent to the security barrier in the city of Beit Hanoun, which is located in the north of the Palestinian enclave, Sky News Arabia reports
Protesters rally in Ukraine demanding demobilization, rotation for Ukrainian soldiers
The protests took place in Kiev, Poltava and Odessa
Ukraine received Turkish-made cluster munitions in July — portal
According to the report, Ukraine purchased 6,074 rounds of ammunition at a price of $2,972 each, manufactured between 1994 and 2022 and upgraded before being shipped to Ukraine
Israeli naval commando unit raids southern Gaza Strip overnight
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military informed about another overnight raid, involving fighter jets and drones, in central Gaza, adding that the troops pulled out of the area after accomplishing it
Russian forces wipe out 4 Leopard tanks in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to Vladimir Rogov, intense artillery duels are underway in the Orekhov direction
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu refuses to order wide-scale ground operation in Gaza — NYT
The media outlet claims that Netanyahu’s refusal indicates disagreements within the cabinet, with some ministers considering a less ambitious invasion plan
Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force leaves Indonesia after port call
The visit was carried out as part of an effort to strengthen partnership in the Asia-Pacific region
There is no justifying terrorism, Kremlin reiterates
"As regards Gaza, we have also repeatedly said that it is facing a humanitarian crisis that is of concern almost the world over," Dmitry Peskov added
Firearms being smuggled from Ukraine to Russia, Putin says
The president offered the Security Council to discuss the issue of arms trafficking in Russia in general
IDF ground troops conduct another raid in Gaza Strip
It is reported that "aircraft and artillery struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Shuja'iyya area and throughout the Gaza Strip"
Southern neighbors of US to regain stolen lands — Russian Security Council’s secretary
Nikolay Patrushev speculates that country may split into the North and the South again to get back to its original shape
US to provide Ukraine with munitions for NASAMS, HIMARS — Pentagon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said the US was providing an additional $150 million security assistance package to Ukraine
EU leaders omit Ukrainian counteroffensive both in Summit statement, press conference
The rather lengthy statement of the EU Summit on Ukraine, which contains 14 clauses, does not mention Kiev’s counter-offensive even once
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
No support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country, Slovak prime minister vows
Robert Fico confirmed that the Slovak government is discontinuing military assistance to Ukraine
Israeli army rebuilds fence on Gaza border — newspaper
According to the media, the Israeli servicemen have been demining and installing new security systems along the fence around the clock
Palestine’s Abbas expected in Moscow for talks with Putin soon — senior Russian diplomat
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in his turn, surmised that the two leaders would primarily discuss the situation in the Middle East
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Nine Arab countries call on UN Security Council to oblige Israel, Hamas to cease fire
The Arab countries "reject attacks on civilians, all acts of violence and terrorism against civilians," as well as the destruction of infrastructure, and condemn "the individual and collective forcible transfer of Palestinians in Gaza and the policy of collective punishment" that Israel is pursuing against the population of the Palestinian enclave
Iran to hold large-scale military drills in coming days
The drills will bring together artillery, armored and airborne troops
Russian forces destroy 31 Ukrainian warplanes, 3 helicopters since October 1
Over 50 soldiers from six Ukrainian army brigades voluntarily surrendered to Russian troops over the past week
Ukraine’s former PM Azarov says Ukrainian losses could top 500,000 people by end of year
"They deliberately record people that were killed as missing in order not to pay welfare," Nikolay Azarov stressed
Hamas has no 'Kremlin program' in Moscow or contacts with Kremlin — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov made this statement, commenting the visit of Hamas representatives to Moscow
Russia’s Luna-26 mission may be launched one year earlier — Roscosmos chief
Borisov told reporters that launching the Moon probe ahead of schedule would require a more coordinated and prompt effort on the part of specialists involved in the project
Russia set for active, constructive work within 'Caspian Five' format, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the joint work of the Caspian littoral states is "an important factor to ensure security, stability and sustainable development throughout the territory of Eurasia"
Palestinian-Israeli conflict provokes tensions across entire region — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no concerns that Russian forces deployed in Syria can get involved in the conflict
Press review: Russia gives nuclear triad workout and EU’s sanctions well finally runs dry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 27th
South Korea, US to hold drills involving 130 airplanes
The US Air Force emphasized the "defensive" nature of the exercise, noting that it is not meant to be "provocative" to any particular country
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Russia, Hamas discuss liberation of hostages, evacuation of Russians — Foreign Ministry
The Foreign Ministry noted that Russia "reaffirmed its unchanged position in favor of implementation of the recognized decision of the international community"
Blast aboard cargo ship off Turkey’s coast leaves four injured
According to the Anadolu news agency, the ship was anchored near the island of Fethiye
US just prolongs conflict in Ukraine, won’t change course of Russian operation — Kremlin
"Russia will achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov said
Israel proposes ceasefire to Hamas in exchange for release of hostages — Al Arabiya
The Palestinian movement turned down this proposal
Many Ukrainian troops captured, surrendered on their own in past weeks — Shoigu
According to the statement, morale in Ukrainian units is "poor"
Putin has no plans to meet with Hamas representatives in Moscow — spokesman
Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that representatives of the Hamas movement are visiting Moscow
US seeks to subjugate UN, Russian Security Council official says
Alexey Shevtsov added that the OSCE has already lost its ability to efficiently resolve security issues, including settlement of conflicts, and now "directly serves geopolitical interests of the US and the EU"
Shia militias' attack on US base comes as show of force — Russian ambassador to Iraq
"On the other hand, one should not overestimate the scale of what is happening, this looks more like a show of force, or a warm-up ahead of something more substantial," the ambassador said
