All victims of Gaza hospital blast were civilians — health ministry

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. All victims of Tuesday’s deadly strike on a public hospital in the Gaza Strip were civilians, a spokesperson for the enclave’s health ministry said.

"All those killed in the attack on the hospital in Gaza were civilians," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. "All the wounded were civilians, too."

"Never before, in any other conflict that broke out between the Palestinians and the Israelis, was this hospital ever under attack," he said. "We are now concerned about other hospitals in the enclave."

Arab media reported that several powerful blasts rocked central districts of Gaza on Tuesday, dealing major damage to a local hospital building. The Al Hadath television attributed the explosions to an air strike delivered by Israel’s Air Force. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said with reference to "intelligence from multiple sources" that "Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza." According to Al Arabiya’s latest casualty report, the number of those killed and injured in the tragedy has exceeded 800.