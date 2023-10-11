Kim Jong Un hopes for victory of Russian people over hegemony of imperialists

TOKYO, October 12. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is confident that relations with Russia will steadily develop onto a new level and hopes for the victory of the Russian people in the fight against the hegemony of the imperialists.

He made such statements in his congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"I am very satisfied over the fact that I recently paid an official goodwill visit to Russia and had an exchange of candid and comprehensive opinions with Comrade Putin for multiform development of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations, and express the firm belief that the bilateral friendship and solidarity and cooperation, consolidated generation after generation and century after century, will steadily develop onto a new level in the future, too," according to the text of the telegram cited by KCNA news agency.

"I take this opportunity to heartily wish you good health and success in your responsible work, hoping that the Russian people out in building a powerful state would always emerge victorious and glorious in the struggle for frustrating the imperialists' persistent hegemonic policy and moves to isolate and stifle Russia and defending the sovereignty, dignity, security and peace of the country," the telegram says.