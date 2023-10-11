Palestine’s MFA accuses Israel of using phosphorus, cluster munitions

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said that Israel is using phosphorus and cluster munitions in the Gaza Strip.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest way the crimes of occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip, being committed by the Israeli war machine with internationally banned weapons, including phosphorus and cluster munitions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement uploaded to its Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry slammed Israel's actions against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as genocide, emphasizing that it "manifests itself daily in the ugliest forms."

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated after armed infiltrations by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into the territory of Israel. Hamas argues the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and begun strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also in progress in the West Bank. Up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and 5,000 others wounded. Israel has lost at least 1,200 killed and more than 3,000 wounded.