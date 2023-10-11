Belgium to deliver F-16 aircraft to Kiev regime by 2025 — defense minister

BRUSSELS, October 11. /TASS/. The Belgian government has decided to send Kiev decommissioned F-16 aircraft by 2025, Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.

"The Belgian government has made a decision to supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by 2025," she told the RTL TV channel before the Brussels meeting of NATO defense ministers and a session of a contact group on arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is visiting Brussels, the Belga news agency reported citing the office of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. According to it, the Ukrainian leader will meet with him and other top Belgian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and Belgium’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.