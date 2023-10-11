Over 1,200 Israelis killed in Middle East conflict escalation

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 1,200 were injured as a result of attacks on Israel, launched by Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS, Israel’s former military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a video address.

"At least 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, have been killed, and over 2,700 people have been injured," Conricus said in the video, posted on the Israeli Defense Forces’ account on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there was an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.