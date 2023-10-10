IDF conducting wide-scale strike on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of a large-scale operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF is currently conducting a wide-scale strike on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the IDF reported on its official Telegram channel.

The IDF also said that, "a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including a military compound and a weapons storage site." In addition, an operational situation room in Jabalia used by Hamas to direct terrorist attacks against Israel was struck, the Israeli military added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said that its helicopter had destroyed a terrorist squad that had infiltrated into Israeli territory near Kibbutz Zikim in the country’s south. And several hours prior to that, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari reported that the IDF had evacuated residents from all settlements adjacent to Gaza.

Also, IDF army aircraft struck the Rafah crossing point on the border with Egypt and Gaza, Al Arabiya reported, citing the Palestinian Interior Ministry.