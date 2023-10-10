Israel strikes hundreds of targets in Gaza Strip overnight — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that overnight it delivered strikes on hundreds of military targets of the Hamas radical movement in the Gaza Strip.

"Over the last few hours, IDF fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army press service said in a statement.

"Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis [in the Gaza Strip]. Rimal and Khan Yunis are used as terror hubs for the Hamas terrorist organization, and a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed there," the statement said. The military clarified that "among the targets, IDF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a Hamas weapons storage site located inside a mosque, and operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives."

Additionally, "the fighter jets struck an operational residence belonging to a Hamas operative in the Anti-Tank Missiles Division, along with infrastructure used by one of the terrorist organization’s senior officials, and an additional operational asset used by Hamas terror operatives located inside a multi-story building in Al-Forqan." "The fighter jets also struck a Hamas operational command center located inside a mosque, a command center used by the Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Division operatives, and two additional operational residences [of the radicals]," the IDF added.

As of 8 p.m. Moscow time on October 9, the Israeli military has attacked 1,707 targets in the Gaza Strip, Kan Radio earlier said, citing military sources. According to the radio station, during the standoff which began early on October 7, the Israeli military have hit 475 rocket systems, 73 military targets, 24 strategic military structures and 22 underground facilities.