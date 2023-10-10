Hamas militants fail to enter Israel on Tuesday night — media

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. Members of the radical Palestinian group Hamas failed to enter Israel on Tuesday night, the state-run Kan radio station reported, citing a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"No terrorist infiltrations were recorded last night," the spokesperson said, adding: "Clashes with militants took place near the Sa'ad kibbutz and the Kissufim kibbutz, but all of them are already over. We are working to mop up the Israeli territory and retain control."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that IDF Spokesman Richard Hecht had suggested Palestinians leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah crossing point.