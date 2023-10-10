Israeli army strikes Hamas facilities

TASS, October 10. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked facilities of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"The IDF is currently conducting wide-scale strikes on multiple targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the press service said in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. According to the latest official figures, nearly 700 Palestinians were killed and over 3,700 wounded in clashes and shelling, while about 800 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.