Over 300 killed, 1,900 wounded in Palestine after Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip - ministry

CAIRO, October 8. /TASS/. Over 300 people were killed and some 1,900 sustained wounds following the recent Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ministry’s statement, "313 citizens killed and 1,990 injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes."

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.