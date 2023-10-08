Israeli Defense Forces conducts air strikes on Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting air strikes on the territory of the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service said.

"The IDF is now attacking facilities of the HAMAS terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement, posted on the X social network (previously known as Twitter).

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 230 Palestinians dead and almost 1,700 wounded.