US to announce another aid package for Ukraine this week — Politico

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden will announce a new aid package for Ukraine this week, Politico reported, citing an unnamed US official.

The newspaper did not specify when exactly the new aid package will be announced. No further details were given.

On October 2, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the US would send a new military aid package to Ukraine "in the near future." According to the spokeswoman, this will be a "message" to Russia. She was commenting on Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statement about the Western world's growing fatigue with funding Kiev.