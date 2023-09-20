Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty via operation in Karabakh — Aliyev

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. Azerbaijan achieved the goal of its operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and restored its sovereignty in just one day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

"Local counter-terrorist measures were started and, in just one day, all goals were achieved. […] The counter-terrorist measures that started at about 13:00 yesterday [12:00 Moscow time] and ended successfully resulted in Azerbaijan restoring its sovereignty," the head of state said in his address, aired by AzTV.