Inviting Ukraine to NATO would cause another world war — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 14. /TASS/. Inviting Ukraine to NATO would unleash another world war, so the allies rightly refrained from taking such a step at their Vilnius summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

"Had we added Ukraine to NATO, that would have caused an immediate war," Hungary’s head of government said. However, hostile sentiments in favor of continuing the Ukrainian conflict still prevail in the West, he lamented.

"Residents in the West want the war" in Ukraine, Orban said, adding that "the Ukrainians are aggressive" as they constantly demand something for themselves. Therefore, the Hungarian premier surmised, the conflict in the neighboring country will last long and the Hungarian government should be ready for that.