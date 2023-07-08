Half of Ukraine’s power grid facilities damaged — energy ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Half of Ukraine’s power grid facilities have been damaged, some of them beyod repair, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday.

"50% of the entire power grid [are damaged]," he said on Ukrainian TV. "They were subjected to 271 strikes of various kind."

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told reporters on June 20 that the Ukrainian energy system remained extremely vulnerable and continued to operate in emergency mode with a reduced and limited safety margin. According to him, the country’s power generation capacity has been reduced to nearly 50% of its pre-2022 levels.