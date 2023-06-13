Vatican’s Ukraine-related mission to proceed according to plan — papal envoy

ROME, June 14. /TASS/. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the pope’s special envoy for Ukrainian reconciliation who visited Kiev recently, said the Vatican’s peace mission "will continue according to the plan," Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

The cardinal said that he was set to meet with Pope Francis to "determine the details of the second stage" of his mission, which includes a visit to Moscow. Zuppi added that he has not yet met with the pope, who is recovering from an abdominal surgery in a Rome hospital.

Earlier, the cardinal confirmed that Vatican’s peace plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine also included a visit to Moscow.

In his words, "there is interest; there is an expectation on the part of the Russian government."

He said that the Holy See’s delegation will be received by the Russian government and hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said last Saturday that he did not rule out that the papal envoy could meet with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. However, in his words, this matter is yet to be discussed with Pope Francis to "understand his intentions.".