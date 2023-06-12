Ukrainian court arrests machine-building concern owner for selling products to Russia

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian court has sanctioned the arrest of Grigory Dashutin, the owner of the NICMAS machine-building concern, on charges of selling its products to Russia, the UNN news agency reported on Monday.

According to Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation, "the former lawmaker and the CEO of the concern, which sold its products to Russia’s defense sector" was arrested without the right to bail. The man’s name was not disclosed but UNN said that it was Dashutin.

The Bureau of Investigation also said that the concern’s six top managers were also arrested.

NICMAS top managers were reportedly detained on June 8. According to investigators, on February 24, 2022, the concern sold components, including compressors and compressor units, to Russia to a sum of 160 million hryvnias (4.4 million US dollars). This equipment, according to the Bureau of Investigation, was used by the Russian defense sector.

Investigators claim that 14 people were involved in the organization of deliveries to Russia. Charges have been brought against six suspects, including Russian nationals.