Zelensky signs law on moving Victory Day to May 8

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a law to move the celebration of Victory Day to May 8, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The information on the bill on the website of the Ukrainian parliament stated that it was returned with the signature of the president on June 12.

Before that, on May 9 Ukraine celebrated the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II, which replaced the Day of Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and on May 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. These changes were approved by the Verkhovna Rada in 2015 as part of the implementation of the decommunization policy.