Germany’s Scholz states intention to once again have phone call with Putin

BERLIN, June 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to again have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said in an interview for RTL.

According to the report, "Scholz stated that he plans to once again talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin , because he has not done it for a long time, although right now is inappropriate time."

Previously, the Chancellor himself and his press office underscored that bilateral contacts with Moscow are necessary and Berlin wants to continue them. At the same time, Germany pointed out "serious differences of opinions" on Ukraine that appear during such discussions.

Last time, Scholz and Putin had a phone call on December 2, 2022.