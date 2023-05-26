Serbian president puts nation’s armed forces on high combat alert — Belgrade newspaper

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. The Serbian armed forces have been put on high combat alert based on a decree issued by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vucic, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the Serbian president issued a decree ordering the armed forces to immediately move to the administrative border of Kosovo and Metohija as a response to [Prime Minister of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo Albin] "Kurti’s special police <...> using violent tactics against the Serbian residents of Zvecan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic."

The head of state also called on NATO officials to take urgent measures to end the violence being perpetrated against the Serbian population of Kosovo, the report said.

The Serbian president’s move comes amid rising tensions in four Serb-populated municipalities in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija, where Kosovar law enforcement officers are trying to seize administrative buildings despite local residents’ attempts to defend them. Media outlets have reported of sirens going off, disruptions in mobile communications and law enforcement’s use of stun grenades and tear gas.

Earlier, Igor Simic, deputy chairman of The Serb List, the largest Serb party representing the interests of the Serbian population of Kosovo and Metohija, said that the Serbs would fight back against the Kurti regime on June 1, using "all available means" to protect themselves should the persecution and violation of Serbs’ rights continue. The politician stressed that the inauguration of Erden Atic, a Kosovar Albanian elected as head of the North Kosovska Mitrovica municipality on April 23, was a symbol of the occupation of the region.

Local elections took place in four municipalities - Zvecan, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and North Mitrovica - in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija on April 23. Serb List members boycotted the vote, citing Pristina’s failure to meet its obligations. As a result, voter turnout reached only 3.47% due to the boycott by the Serbian population.