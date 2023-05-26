Yerevan, Baku may sign peace deal on June 1, Azerbaijani envoy says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Baku and Yerevan could sign a peace agreement at the summit of the European Political Community next week, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdoullayeva said on Friday.

"On June 1 in Chisinau we hope that finally a peace treaty can be signed," Reuters quoted the Azerbaijani diplomat as saying. "It's a historic moment and a momentum that can't be missed," she added.

Diplomatic sources told the news agency that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the summit.

On Thursday, the Armenian premier confirmed that Yerevan and Baku had agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity.

Pashinyan said at a news conference in Yerevan on Monday that Armenia would recognize the territory of Azerbaijan, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh, provided the safety of its population is ensured.