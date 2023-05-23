Hungary’s PM urges EU, US to engage with Russia on future security architecture for Europe

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. The West, including the European Union and the United States, should agree on the future architecture of European security with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday.

"We need an agreement with Russia on the future architecture of security in Europe," the head of Hungary’s government said, taking questions from the forum’s moderator. Orban’s speech was streamed live on the Hungarian government’s page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the Hungarian premier, this issue should be discussed as soon as the Ukraine conflict is resolved and the talks should involve the United States. "This thing should be settled between Russia and the United States," Orban said, referring to the future architecture of security in Europe.

Commenting on a recent remark by America’s former secretary of state, Henry Kissinger, who said he had changed his view to support Ukraine’s membership of NATO, Orban lauded that as an interesting idea for academic discussions. "I have to make specific decisions and think about what should be done in practice though," he replied. Orban reiterated that Hungary has favored an immediate cease fire that would pave the way for peace talks on Ukraine.