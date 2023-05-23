Defense chief says Austria not engaged in supplying weapons to Ukraine, training troops

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. Vienna is not engaged in supplying weapons to Kiev or training Ukrainian troops, Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Tuesday.

"We aren’t supplying weapons [to Ukraine], nor are we training [their troops] to use weapons," the minister pointed out upon arrival at an EU defense ministers’ meeting.

She noted, however, that Vienna was making a significant effort to support Kiev. In particular, Austria has supported the European Union’s sanctions on Russia and provided 129 bln euros worth of assistance to Ukraine, Tanner explained.