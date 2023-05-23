President Zelensky says he returns to Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has announced that he returned from his foreign tour and visited the combat zone on Tuesday.

He posted photos of himself with a group of marines on Telegram but did not specify the area he had visited.

The Ukrainian president paid visits to a number of countries in recent weeks. On May 13, he made a trip to Rome and the Vatican, where he was received by Pope Francis. Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on May 14. On the same day, he visited Berlin. After returning to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev for a few days, he went to Saudi Arabia on May 19 to attend an Arab League summit. From there, he headed to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to take part in a Group of Seven (G7) summit.

On May 22, Zelensky released a video address, saying that he planned to hold more meetings and talks in Ukraine in the coming weeks.