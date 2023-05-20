G7 leaders express concern about Wagner Group’s growing presence in Africa

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries are concerned about the growing presence of the Wagner private military company in Africa, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

"We are seriously concerned about the growing presence of the Russia-affiliated Wagner Group forces on the continent," the statement reads. The G7 leaders claim that the Wagner Group has a "destabilizing impact" on Africa and abuses human rights.

"We are deepening our partnerships with African countries and regional organizations, including the African Union," the document added. The G7 nations also "expressed support to African calls for stronger representation in international fora, notably the G20."

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on April 25 that the company’s forces were "patrolling the jungle" in various African countries, eliminating terrorists.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the city of Hiroshima on May 19-21.