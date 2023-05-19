US imposes sanctions against Russian defense enterprises

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The US has imposed sanctions against Russian enterprises operating in the defense industry, with Scientific Production Enterprise Prima, Scientific Production Association Izhevsk Unmanned Systems, Strela and Rostvertol companies among them, according to a document released by the US Department of Commerce on Friday.

Russia’s Orion and Impulse scientific production associations as well as Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol have been blacklisted. Vityaz Machine Building Company, Ratep, Taganrog Plant Priboy, Radiosvyaz Scientific Technical Institute and Scientific Research Engineering Institute in Balashikha, Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems enterprise, as well as Tulamashzavod, Zavolzhskiy Plant of Caterpillar Tractors, Elecon Plant, Kazan Gunpowder Plant, Avrora Scientific and Production Association and Tula Machine-Building Plant are also on the list, according to the document.

Moreover, restrictions have been imposed against Central Research Institute Burevestnik in Nizhny Novgorod and Special Design Bureau in Perm.

Among the sanctioned companies are also Kurganmashzavod, Promtekhnologiya, Scientific Production Concern Tekhmash, Motovilikha Plants and Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant as well as Open Joint Stock Company Degtyaryov Plant in Kovrov in Russia’s Vladimir Region.

Moreover, the US has imposed sanctions against Russia’s Perm Machine Building Plant, Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works and Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory operating in the defense area.

The US has also sanctioned a number of Russian aviation and automobile enterprises, the US Department of Commerce said. In particular, restrictions have been introduced against Bryansk Automobile Plant (BAZ), Ural Automotive Plant, as well as Ural Works of Civil Aviation and Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

Additional requirements have been introduced on those enterprises for transactions on export, reexport and transfer with the participation of backlisted entities.