CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council adopts statement on prevention of arms race in space

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. The CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council adopted a statement on prevention of an arms race in space during a meeting Thursday.

In the statement, the lawmakers advocate improvement of predictability and sustainability of states’ activities on exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes in total compliance with norms and principles of international law.

"We state our intent to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community on preservation of outer space free of weapons of any kind, and our certainty that the ban on deployment [of weapons] in space, as well as the ban on use of force or threats of force against spacecraft or with involvement of spacecraft will prevent an emergence of a serious threat to international peace and security of mankind," the document reads.