Armenian PM, Azerbaijani president to hold Putin-mediated meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, May 18. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with mediation from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 25.

"We received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a trilateral summit meeting on May 25 in Moscow mediated by the Russian president, and we accepted the proposal," the prime minister said.

Pashinyan said that in addition to the Moscow talks, he plans to meet with Aliyev on June 1, this time in Chisinau. These talks will take place with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "A meeting in the same format is planned for October in Granada. The next trilateral meeting in Brussels is scheduled for July," he added.

Pashinyan called the May 14 meeting with Aliyev in Brussels a positive step, adding that it was important for establishing peace in the region, coordinating a peace treaty and border delimitation. "On May 14, we took another step and formalized that Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia and Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I must note that I see this as an important step towards establishing peace in the region, finalizing the draft of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the demarcation of borders," he pointed out.