Kilicdaroglu stands to gain votes from dropout candidate, but not enough for round two win

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. Turkish opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu may get some of the votes of the eliminated presidential candidate Sinan Ogan (5.2%), but it may not be enough to win in the second round, a source in the main opposition Republican People’s Party told TASS.

"The parties will first analyze the results of the vote, hold meetings. Ogan will try to orient his audience according to what will be decided in these meetings. Right now, a purely populist process is beginning in Turkey. But it is obvious that Ogan will not be able to direct his entire electorate to Kilicdaroglu," the source pointed out.

"Kilicdaroglu, I think, will receive more votes from Ogan. Whether they are enough to win is a big question," the source said.

On Sunday, presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkey. According to the data of the country’s CEC, the processing of ballots continues, with 99.4% of the ballot boxes open. The current head of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is gaining 49.4% of the vote in the presidential elections, and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu receives 44.96%. According to the results of processing 99.99% of the ballots for voting on the composition of the parliament, the People’s Alliance led by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party received 321 seats out of 600.