Hungary’s PM castigates Western policies for risking global war

BUDAPEST, May 4. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the foreign policy course being pursued by Western leaders on Thursday, saying it risks tearing other countries apart and causing a global war.

Opening an international conference in Bucharest, the Hungarian head of government criticized "a progressive foreign policy" which he said always leads to war.

"In the name of exporting democracy, countries get turned upside down, and chaos ensues," Orban said. According to him, "color revolutions that began in the name of freedom continued under the auspices of progressive liberal ideas for a better life, but always ended in chaos, confusion and shame."

Orban also expressed confidence that had former US President Donald Trump been in office now, he would not have allowed a war in Ukraine or Europe. "Please, Mr. President, come back to make America great again, and bring us peace again!," he pleaded.

The Hungarian premier also described today’s liberal ideology as having imperialist overtones that he said had much in common with Communism. He proposed protecting "conservative values, including traditional family values," as an antidote to what he called "a virus" that threatens both Europe and the entire globe.

He affirmed that his government was committed to following this path in an effort to make Hungary "the incubator for future conservative politics."

"We will be able to protect our country only if we win the ideology and culture battles," Orban vowed, as he said he saw manifestations of liberalism in illegal migration, LGBT propaganda and woke culture. However, Hungary remains committed to the principles of democracy, he assured.

Originating in the United States in the 1970s, the CPAC is being held in Hungary for the second time. Representatives of major European right-wing conservative parties as well as US Republicans are taking part in the two-day forum in Budapest.