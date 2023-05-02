EU must return 2012 Nobel Peace Prize, Hungarian lawmaker says

BUDAPEST, May 3. /TASS/. The EU must return its 2012 Nobel Peace Prize to the Nobel Prize Committee or hand it over to Vatican or Hungary, because only these two countries in Europe advocate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, says Hungarian lawmakers, ex-Defense Minister Istvan Simicsko.

He noted that US and EU leaders propose to send more and more weapons to Ukraine and to impose new sanctions against Russia, even though "the European economy is almost bleeding out." The lawmaker noted that, in 2012, the EU won the Peace Prize for its efforts to strengthen peace in Europe, but now, "military hawks have occupied Brussels."

The EU must return this award or "hand it over to Vatican or Hungary," who "advocate peace," he said during a parliamentary meeting Tuesday. Simicsko represents the Christian Democratic People’s Party, which comprises the ruling coalition together with the Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

His opinion was shared by the State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Tamas Menzer. He noted that Brussels’ current policy contradicts the goals, stated at the EU’s establishment, that boil down to ensuring peace on the continent and increasing the welfare of the people. On the contrary, Menzer believes, the actions of the EU leadership have led to "the danger of World War III has become greater than ever now.".