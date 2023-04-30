Voting turnout at Gagauzia election totals 6% during first three hours — CEC

CHISINAU, April 30. /TASS/. The voting turnout at the election of the head of Gagauzia during the first three hours amounted to 6%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the autonomous territory reported on Sunday.

"The turnout has reached 6% by now, with 5,546 people from 92,516 listed voters having cast their votes," according to a statement released on the CEC’s website. The election will be recognized valid if half of listed voters participate in it.

Eight candidates run for head of the autonomous territory. If none of candidates wins 50% of votes the second round will be held on May 14.