House lawmaker introduces resolution obliging to disclose data on US forces in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution to the House of Representatives Monday that obliges the Pentagon to disclose the information about the number of US servicemen in Ukraine, the lawmaker’s press office said in a statement.

According to the press office, the resolution will force US President Joe Biden to provide copies of all documents detailing the plans of military aid for Ukraine to the House. In addition, the resolution will oblige US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to disclose the information about the number of US forces, including special forces, sent to Ukraine, without approval from the Congress. Should the resolution be approved, Biden and Austin will have to send the requested documents to the House within 14 days.

According to the statement, the alleged leak of Pentagon and US intelligence documents to the social media revealed that there are at least 14 US special forces servicemen currently in Ukraine.

However, US experts consider it unlikely that both chambers of the US Congress will pass this resolution.