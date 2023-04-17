Slovakia’s top brass says it transferred 13 MiG fighters to Ukraine — newspaper

PRAGUE, April 17. /TASS/. The Slovakian Defense Ministry has announced the transfer of all 13 MiG fighters that Bratislava promised to Ukraine, the Pravda newspaper reported on Monday.

"The transfer took place on the ground under maximum security conditions. I express my gratitude to all participants as such [aircraft transfer] cases are a really complex and important logistical operation," Slovakian Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad was quoted as saying.

The Slovakian Defense Ministry announced on March 22 that Ukrainian specialists were performing work for the acceptance of MiG-29 fighter jets, which were being transferred to Kiev gratis. The CTK news agency reported on March 23 that the first four aircraft, out of 13 planes decommissioned last year, had been transferred to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS that Slovakia’s handover of fighter jets to Ukraine was a gross violation of its international commitments for the re-export of Russian armaments.