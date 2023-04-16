Sudanese army says situation stable, security is being restored — TV

CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. The Sudanese armed forces announced early on Sunday that situation in the country has stabilized, and military units are restoring security over the entire territory of Sudan, Al Jazeera said.

"The situation is very stable, the armed forces are doing their best to restore safety and peace in the country," the channel quoted a statement of the Sudanese armed forces as saying.

According to the TV channel’s report, sporadic shots are still heard in the country’s capital Khartoum. Clashes in the city’s northern outskirts are also reported. The mayor of Khartoum announced that Sunday, which is normally a working day in Sudan, will be a day off.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, 25 people were killed and about 200 wounded in the conflict.