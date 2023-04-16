Blast heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, air raid warning issued

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. An explosion was heard early on Sunday in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Ukraine’s Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported.

According to the country's official air raid alert website, an air raid warning has been issued in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

A series of explosions rocked the city of Snigirevka in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region in the early hours of on Sunday, followed by an air raid warning. The alert was cancelled about 15 minutes later.