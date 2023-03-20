Russia respects Xi’s right to phone whoever, whenever he wants — Kremlin about call to US

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin respects the right of China’s President Xi Jinping to speak with anyone and at any time, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on TV Channel One.

In this way he answered the question whether the Kremlin would object, if Xi decided to talk to US President Joe Biden from Moscow. Earlier, Washington expressed its wish to hold such a conversation.

"It's hard for us to say. After all, Xi Jinping leads a sovereign state. He is free to talk to whoever he wishes and whenever he wishes. We treat this with respect, just like the Chinese comrades respect what Russian President Vladimir Putin does," Peskov said.

Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Biden was "very eager" to speak with Xi. At the same time, he added that the call had not yet been scheduled and "will take place at the right time.".