Any peace plan for Ukraine to fail unless Russia’s opinion included — Erdogan’s spokesman

ISTANBUL, January 14. /TASS/. Any peace plan for Ukraine should take into account Russia’s opinion, but Europe and the United States should also participate in finding this solution, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told foreign reporters, among whom was a TASS correspondent, on Saturday.

"The parties will eventually sit at the negotiating table, only having suffered huge losses and having experienced so-called war fatigue. That is why we say that a solution needs to be worked out not only between Ukraine and Russia, its leadership, but with the participation of the United States and Europe as well. Any peace plan that will not include Russia will not be a success, but a failure," he stressed.

Kalin added that "as long as the conflict drags on, Europe will get tired of the war and its people will say that they no longer want to support the Ukrainians."