US, allies remain united on Ukraine, Pentagon chief says

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Western countries remain united on the Ukraine issue, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a press conference following a meeting between the US and Japanese foreign policy and defense chiefs.

"We are going to conduct another Ukraine defense contact group meeting next week in Germany where we’ll get 50 or so ministers of defense together to talk about what Ukraine’s needs are now and what they need to be successful going forward," he pointed out.

"You’ve heard us say over and over again that we’re going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and from everything that I can see from our allies and partners, they feel the same way. So we remain united in our efforts," Austin added.