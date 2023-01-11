Turkish leader backs idea of humanitarian corridors for evacuation of wounded people

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he supports the idea of organizing humanitarian corridors to evacuate wounded people from combat zones in Ukraine and other regions.

"[Turkey’s Chief Ombudsman] Seref [Malkoc] came up with an initiative to organize humanitarian corridors for evacuation of wounded people and we [Turkey] support this initiative," Erdogan said speaking at the international conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century.’

"However, this initiative should be viewed not only in the context of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, but also in regard to the developments in Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan. We take wounded people from these areas, provide them with a medical treatment and then send them back home," Erdogan added.